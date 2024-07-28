Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

