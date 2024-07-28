Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $17.32.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

