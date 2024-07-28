Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.41%.
Carter Bankshares Stock Performance
Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $17.32.
About Carter Bankshares
