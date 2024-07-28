Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 23.2% in July

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 3,659,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

