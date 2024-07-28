CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $25.00 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

