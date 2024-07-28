CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 3,861,020 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $83,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,777,216 shares of company stock valued at $771,814,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

