Ceeto Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.8% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.75. 4,294,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.