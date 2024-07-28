Ceeto Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

