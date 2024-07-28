Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $23.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,748,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.