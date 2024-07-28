Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.30. 1,164,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

