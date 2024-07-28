Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.79. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,370.78). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

