Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 238.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.6 %

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

