Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CINF stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

