Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.47. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens & Northern

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,639. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,229 shares of company stock worth $38,118 in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

