City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $346.87

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.87 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.91). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.90), with a volume of 48,056 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £192.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,306.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

