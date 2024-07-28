Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.34. 1,204,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,415. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Report on YOU

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.