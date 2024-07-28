Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,423,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

