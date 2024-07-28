CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tobam raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

