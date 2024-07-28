CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,634,885 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.21% of CMS Energy worth $218,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 202,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 33,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 323,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

