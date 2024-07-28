CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of CNEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 180,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,443. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

