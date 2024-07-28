Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cognex by 986.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,469,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $58,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.