Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 487.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 117,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.