Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.05 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 962,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

