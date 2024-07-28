Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.96.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.