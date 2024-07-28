Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.86%.

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,718,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

