Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.2 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $42.48.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
