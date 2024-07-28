Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.2 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

