Compound Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $50.94 or 0.00074881 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $425.89 million and $26.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,638.54 or 0.43567311 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,443 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,443.35722777 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.46787215 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $26,893,017.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

