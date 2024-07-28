CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CONMED Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in CONMED by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

