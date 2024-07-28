ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Issues Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Zacks reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $955.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

