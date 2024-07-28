ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,913 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,624,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 48,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.