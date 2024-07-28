Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 27.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,526,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,032,000 after purchasing an additional 713,271 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 160,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 398,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after purchasing an additional 678,722 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

