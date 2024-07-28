CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

