CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $96.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

