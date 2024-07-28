Counos X Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counos X has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

