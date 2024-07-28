Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61), Zacks reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.630-2.680 EPS.
Cousins Properties stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
