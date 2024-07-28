Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $177.21 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

