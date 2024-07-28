Critical Review: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) vs. Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.85 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.73 Saul Centers $257.21 million 3.63 $52.69 million $1.73 22.49

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saul Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50 Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -27.55% -21.63% -5.69% Saul Centers 20.25% 16.20% 2.68%

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Saul Centers beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company's property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.