Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0901 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $5.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

