Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $3.72 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00040224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

