Cronos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.11 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $6.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00040801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

