Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $3,122,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.