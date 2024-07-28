Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $119.74 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

