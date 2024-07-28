Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $119.74 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
