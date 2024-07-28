CVRx (CVRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. CVRx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVRX. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

