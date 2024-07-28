D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. 3,353,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

