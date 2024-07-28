Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.319 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.397-1.430 EPS.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

