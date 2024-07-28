Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 104,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,902. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.72, a PEG ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.