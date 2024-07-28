Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.05.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.48. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.36.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

