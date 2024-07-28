Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About Demant A/S
