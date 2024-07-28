Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 141.3% in July

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 402,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,564. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($7.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
