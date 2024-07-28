DigiByte Price Hits $0.0074 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $126.68 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,704.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00592186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00066326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,156,254,452 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

