Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,826,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after buying an additional 263,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. 763,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,375. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

